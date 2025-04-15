“Sober Operative Act” aims to cut drunk driving with tougher laws and lower BAC limits

A bill in the legislature seeks to crack down on drunk driving -- in an effort to make driving safer. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – A bill in the legislature seeks to crack down on drunk driving — in an effort to make driving safer.

At a Legislative Building press conference, Ellen Pitt with the Western North Carolina regional DWI task force explained one key part of the bill would lower the legal limit for blood alcohol while driving. “We can prevent the needless death and destruction, the endless waste of tax dollars, the morale killing frustration of law enforcement officers by passing North Carolina House Bill 108, the Sober Operative Act of 2025,” said Pitt.

Peggy Jean Dodson-Harris, who lost relatives in a drunk driving crash, says this bill is personal for her.

“There is no reason why anyone would not back this. None. Except for the fact that you could care less that my family was murdered, or anyone else’s family could be murdered,” added Dodson-Harris.

One key part of the bill would lower the legal blood alcohol limit while driving from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. The measure also deals with increased enforcement and follow up for multiple offenders. In addition, the proposal would create a Class F felony charge, which is typically punishable by one to three years in prison. State Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico) says they want to send a message that driving while impaired is wrong.

“In my opinion, is too high. It’s a number that’s out there that many people are actually intoxicated because depending on your particular reaction to alcohol, it could change whether .05 or .08 actually makes you literally intoxicated and impaired,” said Kidwell. “Too many people feel its okay to go out to dinner and have a few drinks and then get behind a several thousand pound vehicle and take the lives of — not just those in their car but, the lives of everybody else on the highway in their hands.”