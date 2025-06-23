Solar advocates say Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” could undercut the industry and threaten jobs in North Carolina

President Trump’s proposed “big beautiful bill” is raising alarms in the renewable energy sector, with provisions that could repeal key solar and storage tax credits. Industry experts warn the move may slow clean energy progress nationwide and hit states like North Carolina—ranked fifth in solar usage—especially hard. Abigail Ross Hopper, President of the Solar Energy Industries Association, says the rollback could cost the state thousands of jobs and shutter local solar manufacturing facilities. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — President Trump’s “big beautiful bill” is casting a shadow over the future of solar energy, with proposed changes that could significantly reduce federal support for clean energy projects. The sweeping legislation, which shifts priority back to traditional energy sources, includes efforts to repeal solar and storage tax credits—sparking concerns across the renewable energy sector.

Abigail Ross Hopper, President of the Solar Energy Industries Association, says the bill would roll back years of bipartisan progress in solar development.

“There is a proposal that came out of the House that would really undercut all of the progress we’ve made in this country around solar and storage deployment, including in North Carolina,” said Hopper.

North Carolina currently ranks fifth in the nation for solar power usage. Hopper says the proposed rollback could hit the state particularly hard.

“There’s enough solar power to power 1.1 million homes, and this change—if Congress does this—would have a really significant impact on North Carolina,” she said. “We anticipate that you would lose around 5,500 jobs, and a number of factories making solar products and racking systems would go out of business.”

The federal solar and storage tax credits, first enacted in 2005 under President George W. Bush, have been renewed under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Hopper notes that the bipartisan support for these credits has historically made them a stable part of long-term planning for energy businesses.

“It has been a very bipartisan effort, and we are hoping that continues,” Hopper added. “You could imagine for business owners who have made plans for the next few years based on these credits—that would be incredibly disruptive.”

Solar energy is widely viewed as one of the most sustainable and abundant energy sources on Earth. According to FreedomSolarPower.com, more energy from the sun strikes the Earth in one hour than all of humanity uses in an entire year. In 2022, solar power accounted for nearly half of all new electricity generation in the U.S.

Supporters of the solar industry warn that repealing these tax incentives could set back national goals for clean energy and climate action—while increasing reliance on fossil fuels. They also point to the broader environmental and health benefits of solar power, which helps reduce pollution and improves public health outcomes.

As debate over the bill continues, industry leaders and clean energy advocates say the stakes are high—not just for solar, but for the thousands of jobs and businesses that depend on it.