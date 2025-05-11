Wendell’s Shoebox Barn Nursery celebrates moms with flowers and more

Shoebox Barn Nursery in Wendell will host its first Mother’s Day pop-up this weekend, featuring bouquets, potted plants, and refreshments. Owner Krishna Brown says the event runs Friday through Sunday and celebrates a passion for flowers passed down through generations. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – With Mother’s Day approaching this Sunday, many people are searching for local ways to celebrate. Shoebox Barn Nursery in Wendell is hosting its first-ever pop-up event this weekend to mark the occasion.

Owner Krishna Brown is inviting guests to stop by for flowers, plants, and refreshments. The event will run Friday through Sunday, offering a variety of handmade and homegrown gifts.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2016819/">Krishna Brown owner of Shoebox Barn | RSS.com</a>

“We’ll be selling big, bodacious, beautiful bouquets, along with plotted plants and mojito mints. Even selling mojito mint lemonade if you’re a little thirsty when you stop by,” said Brown.

The pop-up will be held at 4508 Rolesville Road in Wendell. For those looking to learn more or keep up with the event, Brown shared her contact information.

“You can find me by email [email protected] but if you want to see my posts and just follow me on social media go to Shoebox Barn on Instagram,” said Brown.

Brown said her connection to flowers has deep roots. She explained that her love for plants may be something she inherited from generations past.

“They’re meant to attract, I just have an affinity to them since I was a kid. I learned that my great grandmother was into flowers as well, she had a garden for her family and made sure she had a spot for flowers as well. Maybe it’s connected there,” said Brown.

After returning home, Brown found a way to turn her passion into a larger endeavor. She says it has grown naturally into a project of joy and purpose.

“It just took off. The spirit was… you know you’re into flowers and now you have this space and it’s really a passion project. If I could give them away I would,” said Brown.

This Mother’s Day pop-up is the first of its kind at Shoebox Barn Nursery and offers a chance for the community to connect, shop local, and celebrate loved ones through flowers and farm-grown gifts. Open hours will be Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.