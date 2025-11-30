Wilson runs for 4 TDs as NC State beats UNC 42-19, winning rivalry game for 5th straight year

North Carolina State's Caden Fordham (1) celebrates after a sack against North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Short-yardage quarterback Will Wilson ran for four touchdowns while starter C.J. Bailey threw two scoring passes as N.C. State blew out rival North Carolina 42-19 on Saturday night, ending NFL icon Bill Belichick’s first college season with the Tar Heels.

Wilson ran for 54 yards and had a 15-yard dragging-the-pile score in the third quarter for the Wolfpack (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on all four first-half drives to firmly take control of this one.

Bailey threw TD passes to Wesley Grimes and Justin Joly in that dominant first half on the way to yet another rivalry win for coach Dave Doeren, who has now beaten UNC five straight years.

Gio Lopez threw a touchdown pass for the Tar Heels (4-8, 2-6), though he was knocked from the game early in the third quarter when his left leg bent under him awkwardly on a sack. He was helped to the tunnel putting no weight on his left leg, leading to Max Johnson taking over the offense with UNC down 28-10.

UNC finished with 265 total yards and 11 penalties for 129 yards.

The takeaway

UNC: The Tar Heels opened the year with a buzz that came from hiring Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. But UNC got off to a horrid start, while its modest gains statistically came against some of the ACC’s worst teams. UNC closed the year by losing all three games to its instate league rivals, first at Wake Forest and last week at Duke.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack became bowl eligible with last week’s home win against Florida State, the 11th time in Doeren’s 13 seasons. Doeren improved to 9-4 all-time against UNC as Wolfpack coach.

Up next

UNC: The Tar Heels open next season Aug. 29 against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

N.C. State: Doeren’s program awaits a bowl destination.