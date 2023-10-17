Fayetteville Police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.— Fayetteville police are investigating skeletal remains that were found in a wooded area near Bragg Boulevard on Monday.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded to the wooded area along the 3900 block of Bragg Blvd after someone reported the discovery of skeletal remains at 11:27 a.m. Monday.

Officers located the remains and confirmed they had been there “for an extended amount of time.”

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh to determine the cause of death.

SEE ALSO: Body found in wooded area in Fayetteville identified; Death ruled as homicide

This is an active investigation. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.