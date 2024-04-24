Garner Homeless Camp Spokesperson Revealed as Convicted Felon and Sex Offender

Mug shot of Valdez, Photo Courtesy of the Wake County Sherriff’s office

Based on public documents and reliable sources, WPTF has confirmed that Jason “Wild Horse” Valdez, the self-proclaimed spokesperson for the Garner homeless camp, is a convicted sex offender with offenses recorded in multiple states.

This report follows initial coverage by WPTF that detailed actions taken by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to remove residents from a homeless encampment at the U.S. 70/401 Interchange.

WPTF has accessed arrest records confirming that Valdez has used multiple aliases, including:

John D. Valdez

Kevin Stimell

David Stimal

John Whistle

John David Stimell

Kevin David Stimell

Anthony Consiglieri

Kevin Valdez

David Valdez

Anthony Danzetti

Wild Horse Valdez

LittleJohn Valdez

John Consigliero.

Valdez’s criminal record, dating back to 1978, includes:

Multiple counts of driving while intoxicated

Property damage

Drug possession

Reception of stolen goods

Felony sex offender charges in both North Carolina and Florida

In 1979, Valdez escaped from prison but was recaptured shortly afterward.

His appearance at the homeless encampment marked the first known location of Valdez since his 2022 arrest for a probation violation. His last known address was in Willow Springs.

Stay with WPTF for further updates on this developing story.

Author: Chris Edwards with additional reporting by: Kami Davis, Kristine Bellino, and Anthony DeHart.