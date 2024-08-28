Dix Park launches statewide call for new artist residency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — The Dix Park Conservancy, in collaboration with Raleigh Arts and supported by the Carlyle Adams Foundation, has launched an open call for its inaugural Artist in Residence program. This new initiative aims to attract artists or artist teams from across North Carolina, particularly those with an interest in environmental art, land art, and sustainable practices.

The year-long Artist in Residence program will provide selected artists with a budget of $80,000, which includes a $2,000 monthly stipend, as well as funds for artwork fabrication and community event supplies. While the residency does not offer housing, it does provide a workspace within the historic Physician’s House at Dix Park. This building, dating back to the 1920s, has been renovated to accommodate the artist’s needs, featuring ample natural light and views of both Dix Park and Downtown Raleigh.

Nick Neptune, Director of Outreach at Dix Park Conservancy, expressed enthusiasm for the new program, stating, “We are thrilled to launch our Artist in Residence program at Dix Park, where we believe in art for everyone. This program allows us to support artists across our state, provide them with a unique space to create, and invite the public to engage with the artistic process. We can’t wait to see how this program will enrich our park and inspire everyone who visits.”

The residency encourages artists to create works that are ecologically focused and align with Dix Park’s mission of honoring the land’s legacy and bringing new meaning to the landscape. The initiative is part of a broader effort by Dix Park to develop and showcase international-caliber art projects throughout its 308-acre grounds.

Applications for the Artist in Residence program are due by September 27, 2024. Interested artists can apply online here.