AI in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, NC (WPTF)- With the introduction of artificial intelligence into many schools across the state, teachers and students are figuring out how to navigate the new technology in the classroom. Generative AI is being used in more industries, and educators are tasked with teaching students how to use it properly.

Allison Reid, Wake County Schools director of digital learning and libraries, tells WPTF News that teachers have also been learning how to put AI to work.

“[It’s been] really great with helping with repetitive and administrative tasks that do take up a lot of time for teachers in their preparation and planning,” Reid said.

By leveraging AI to help with administrative work, Reid says teachers have been able to devote more time to things that computers will never be able to replace.

“It actually gives teachers time back to do the thing that is most uniquely human, which is to connect with students,” Reid said.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-afternoon-news/1634728/">Allison Reid on AI Integration in Wake County Scho | RSS.com</a>