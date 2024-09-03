Wake County libraries unveil new library card designs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Wake County Public Libraries are introducing a fresh new look for their library cards, replacing the current bright yellow design with updated options.

The new cards are available at all 23 library locations throughout Wake County. Residents who already possess a library card can easily swap it out for one of the new designs by visiting any library branch and speaking with a librarian.

For those new to the Wake County Public Libraries system, obtaining a library card is simple and free of charge. Residents need to bring a photo ID that includes their current address. Alternatively, a photo ID accompanied by a separate document, such as a utility bill, can be used to verify the current address. For children 16 and under, a parent or guardian must sign for the library card.

This initiative aims to improve the library experience and encourages more residents to take advantage of the resources available at their local libraries.