New pilot program seeks to increase college access for North Carolina students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The University of North Carolina System today unveiled NC College Connect, a streamlined college application program designed to simplify the process for high school seniors. The initiative will allow qualifying students to bypass traditional applications to select universities as well as all 58 community colleges in the state.

The new program enables students with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher at the end of their junior year to apply easily to participating institutions within the UNC System and the North Carolina Community College System. To remain eligible, students must maintain their GPA and meet state graduation requirements set by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“We believe that college should be accessible to those who are ready to pursue their passions at one of North Carolina’s exceptional public universities or community colleges,” said UNC System president Peter Hans. “The NC College Connect program opens pathways for more North Carolinians, delivering on our promise to provide quality, affordable higher education.”

Participating colleges in the NC College Connect pilot include:

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

University of North Carolina Asheville

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Winston-Salem State University

All 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System

“It’s well known that one of the major barriers to students pursuing college is the application process,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. “NC College Connect removes this hurdle, offering a streamlined and simplified way for our state’s future workforce to pursue their degree.”

NC College Connect is a collaborative effort between the UNC System, North Carolina Carolina Community College System, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, GEAR Up North Carolina and the Office of the Governor. For more details, visit NCCollegeConnect.org.