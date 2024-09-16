Wake County public libraries offer free online tutoring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Wake County Public Libraries (WCPL) has partnered with Tutor.com to offer free, on-demand online tutoring for all library cardholders. This new service provides students, parents, and adult learners with help across a wide range of subjects, including many available in Spanish.

“Offering this service to our residents is a significant step toward providing equitable access to educational resources across Wake County,” said Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting lifelong learning and ensuring that every student, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the tools they need to succeed.”

Through Tutor.com, library cardholders can receive one-on-one assistance in math, science, English, and more via two-way text-chat. The service supports learners of all ages, including homework help, test prep, and writing improvement. Spanish-speaking users can also access many subjects.

“Providing access to Tutor.com aligns perfectly with our mission to support lifelong learning in our community,” said Theresa Theall, senior library manager for Collection Development Services. “We are thrilled to offer this valuable resource to our patrons, helping students excel in their studies and empowering adult learners to achieve their goals.”

The platform features interactive tools such as a whiteboard, code editor, and practice tests. WCPL collaborated with the Wake County Public School System to ensure teachers, parents, and students are aware of Tutor.com’s benefits.

Library cardholders can access Tutor.com by logging in on the WCPL website. Digital library cards are also available for quick registration online.