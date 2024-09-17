National Voter Registration Day highlights upcoming election-related deadlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Today marks National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan civic holiday established in 2012 to encourage Americans to register to vote.
For North Carolina residents, October 11 is the deadline to register in person if they wish to vote in the upcoming election. Voter registration applications sent by mail must also be postmarked by this date.
However, for those who miss the October 11 deadline, there is still an opportunity to register in person during early voting, which runs from October 17 through November 2.
Voters unsure about their registration status can check their status online at the State Board of Elections website.