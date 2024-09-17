National Voter Registration Day highlights upcoming election-related deadlines

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 5: Staff and volunteers receive electronically-stored ballots and other polling material dropped at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections after polls close during Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024 in Charlotte, United States. 15 States and one U.S. Territory are holding their primary elections on Super Tuesday, awarding more delegates than any other day in the presidential nominating calendar. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Today marks National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan civic holiday established in 2012 to encourage Americans to register to vote.

For North Carolina residents, October 11 is the deadline to register in person if they wish to vote in the upcoming election. Voter registration applications sent by mail must also be postmarked by this date.

However, for those who miss the October 11 deadline, there is still an opportunity to register in person during early voting, which runs from October 17 through November 2.

Voters unsure about their registration status can check their status online at the State Board of Elections website.