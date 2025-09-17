Quick and Easy Chili

This recipe is perfect for a busy night and leaves plenty of leftovers that reheat super well!

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef or turkey

1 (15 oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can diced tomatoes (with juice)

1 (15 oz) can corn, drained

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tsp. garlic powder)

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. paprika

(optional) sour cream, green onions and hot sauce for toppings

Instructions

1. Cook the meat

In a large pot, cook the meat over medium heat until browned.

2. Add onion and garlic

Add the onion and garlic to the meat and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the onions are soft and translucent.

3. Add the beans and veggies

Add the tomatoes, beans and corn to the pot.

4. Season it up

Add the seasonings to the pot and stir to combine all the ingredients.

5. Simmer and serve hot

Lower the heat and let the chili simmer for 20-30 minutes until you’re ready to eat. Then, top with your choice of fixings and enjoy this warm, one-pot meal!