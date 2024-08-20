Fort Liberty soldier indicted for lying about association with group advocating government overthrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An active-duty soldier based in North Carolina has been indicted on charges of having lied to military authorities about his association with a group that advocated overthrowing the U.S. government and of trafficking firearms.

Kai Liam Nix, 20, who is stationed at Fort Liberty, made his first federal court appearance Monday on the four criminal counts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.

A grand jury returned the indictment against Nix — also known as Kai Brazelton — last Wednesday, and he was arrested the next day, the release said. A magistrate judge ordered Monday that Nix be held pending a detention hearing in Raleigh later this week.

The indictment alleges Nix made a false statement in 2022 on his security clearance application by stating he had never been a member of a group dedicated to the use of violence or force to overthrow the U.S. government and that engaged in activities to that end. Nix knew he had been a member of such a group, the indictment reads. Neither the indictment nor the news release provided details on the group.

The indictment also accuses Nix of one count of dealing in firearms without a license and two counts of selling a stolen firearm. These counts identify activities that occurred late last year and early this year. The types of firearms weren’t identified.

Nix was appointed a public defender on Monday, but a lawyer wasn’t listed in online court records late Monday. An after-hours phone message was left with the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Raleigh.

Nix faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted, the release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr.’s office said. Easley and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Department are investigating the case.