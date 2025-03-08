Edna Mae’s Sour Cream Pancakes

Photo by Getty Images

Edna Mae’s Sour Cream Pancake Recipe from The Pioneer Woman

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving size: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 7 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • Butter, for frying and serving
  • Warm syrup, for serving
Directions

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and vanilla. Set aside.
  2. In a separate small bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.
  3. In a medium bowl, stir together the sour cream with the dry ingredients until just barely combined (don’t over-mix.) Whisk in the egg mixture until just combined.
  4. Heat a griddle over medium-low heat and melt some butter in the pan. Drop batter by 1/4 cup servings onto the griddle. Cook on the first side until bubbles start to form on the surface and edges are starting to brown. Flip to the other side and cook for another minute. (Pancakes will be a little on the soft side.)
  5. Serve with softened butter and syrup.
