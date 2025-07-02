Durham’s Festival for the Eno returns with music, art and riverfront fun

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) - The Festival for the Eno is back for its 46th year, kicking off Friday with a packed lineup of local music, handmade art, and cool river escapes. Hosted at West Point on the Eno, the celebration highlights homegrown talent like Shirlette Ammons and Dom Flemons, plus nearly two dozen local food vendors and artists from across the region. With shaded trails, misting tents, and kayaking available, it’s a Fourth of July tradition that offers a beat you can dance to and a breeze you can wade into. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – It wouldn’t be the Fourth in Durham without the Festival for the Eno—now in its 46th year, the riverside celebration kicks off Friday with live music, food, crafts, and summertime vibes. Bryan Iler, Director for Festival for the Eno, says there are some performers that they are specifically excited about.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-afternoon-news/2097589/">Bryan Iler Director for Festival for the Eno | RSS.com</a>

“Durham’s own Shirlette Ammons is going to be one of our headliners this year, I think Dom Flemons…from Chapel Hill, another real kind of legend and I think that is going to be something incredible that people don’t want to miss,” said Iler.

All of their arts and crafts vendors are truly artists offering people things made by their own hands.

“They made it here and frankly every one of those arts and crafts vendors as well is either from North Carolina or one of the five bordering states…so in that sense it really is a local representation at least of our wider community,” said Iler.

He says there are going to be many types of artists such as leather workers, metal workers, painters, photographers, jewelry makers, ceramics, clothing designers and more.

Some people may be hesitant to go out due to the weather, but the festival is located somewhere with a lot of shade.

“We do have down near the main meadow stage a cool misitng tent, but the other benefit is that the festival takes place at West Point on the Eno and there’s very easy river access. We encourage attendees to get in the water, swim around [and] cool down during these hot days,” said Iler.

He says the festival has also partnered with Frog Hollow who will offer canoes and kayaks north of the dam for people to take out an enjoy the river as well.

The Festival for the Eno’s food court this year has reportedly doubled in size now hosting approximately 20 local food vendors.

“All of them, from Raleigh, Durham, they’re really from Wake, Durham, Orange and other counties, very local…a lot of exciting things,” said Iler.

Since 1980, so more than 40 years, the Eno River has been the backdrop for a one-of-a-kind celebration where crowds gather to eat, sing, shop, and support conservation efforts that keep the river and its basin thriving.