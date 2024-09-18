Air Force to deploy Osprey aircraft in weeks following review over deadly crash

GOTEMBA, JAPAN - MARCH 15: A United States Marine Corp Osprey lands next to prone soldiers from Japans 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade during an exercise with the United States 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on March 15, 2022 in Gotemba, Japan. The three-week exercise will see amphibious forces from the United States and Japanese militaries simulate ground, sea and air combat operations and comes as both Japan and the U.S continue to voice concern over Chinese territorial ambitions in the region. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — Air Force Special Operations Command says it is weeks from deploying its fleet of CV-22B Osprey aircraft for counter terror operations, after grounding its crews in the wake of a fatal crash last November in Japan. Its top commander said Wednesday that the command has taken a hard look at the issues that have challenged the fleet since that crash, which killed eight service members. The Osprey can fly like both a helicopter and an airplane and has faced four fatal crashes in the last two years, killing a total of 20 service members. The Ospreys will still have flight restrictions, though.